Dan Evans won six games in a row to win the first set against Lestienne

Britain's Dan Evans cruised into the semi-finals of the San Diego Open with a comfortable win over France's Constant Lestienne.

The 32-year-old, who is ranked 25th in the world, beat 76th-ranked Lestienne 6-1 6-3 in one hour 36 minutes.

Evans, who needed a medical timeout in the first set after falling and hurting his arm and leg, will play Marcos Giron in the last four.

The American earlier beat Australia's James Duckworth 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.