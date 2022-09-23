Close menu

Roger Federer: 20-time Grand Slam champion retires after Laver Cup loss

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at the O2 Arena in London

Roger Federer is hoisted aloft by his team-mates at the O2 Arena in London
Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and spent a total of 310 weeks as world number one

A tearful Roger Federer waved goodbye to professional tennis after teaming up with fellow great Rafael Nadal on an emotional night at the Laver Cup.

The 41-year-old received a long ovation after walking off court for the final time as he retired as a professional.

The Swiss, who won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, is considered one of the best players in tennis history.

"It's been a wonderful day. I'm happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I'm happy I made it through," he said.

Federer cried as he hugged Nadal and other players, then took acclaim from the 17,500 fans who chanted his name.

Nadal also could not hold back the tears. The 36-year-old Spaniard cried as he sat alongside Federer while the pair listened to British singer Ellie Goulding rounding off a memorable night with a performance.

Federer and Nadal - for so long rivals at the top of the men's game - joined forces to play doubles against American pair Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the annual team event between Europe and the rest of the world.

Despite Federer not having played competitively for over a year, the pair pushed Sock and Tiafoe before losing 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 11-9 at the O2 Arena.

It brought the former world number one's 25-year professional career to a close after his 1,750th competitive match across singles and doubles.

"It's been the perfect journey. I'd do it all again," said Federer as tried to hold back tears during his on-court speech.

Federer throws the retirement celebration he wanted

Federer had talked about throwing a party to mark his final match, saying he wanted the occasion to be fun and not funereal.

As he wished, there was a celebratory atmosphere in the 17,500-capacity arena.

Watched by his wife Mirka, their four children, plus his parents Robert and Lynette, Federer's every move was greeted with cheers which felt euphoric and empathetic at the same time.

The family joined him on court afterwards during a long celebration, which saw many more tears and Federer hoisted aloft by his fellow players.

"Everyone's here, the boys and girls. My wife has been so supportive. She could have stopped me a long, long time ago but she didn't," said Federer.

"She kept me going and allowed me to play, so it's amazing - thank you."

The presence of several tennis legends including Rod Laver, along with celebrities including Hollywood actor Hugh Grant and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, added to the occasion.

Current world number ones, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, tweeted their range of emotions as they watched the match on the television, as did Federer's Swiss Davis Cup team-mate Stan Wawrinka.

Federer was only fit enough to play doubles because of a knee injury and his movement was limited.

Afterwards, he joked he was happy to get through the match without pulling a muscle in his calf or back.

"Being with the guys and having family and friends, I didn't feel the stress so much even if I felt something would go during the match," Federer said.

"I am so glad I made it through and the match was great. I couldn't be happier."

Roger Federer hits a volley as Rafael Nadal watches on in their Laver Cup match
Federer and Nadal played on the same side of the court together for just the second time in their careers

What Federer means to tennis and his fans

Not only did Federer push boundaries with his play and set a plethora of new records, he also became one of the most popular players tennis has ever seen.

His style of play - described as balletic, graceful and fluent - has endeared him to millions of fans across the world. So too has his polite and charming personality.

Federer transcends tennis. For some, he almost transcends the world.

Before the match, you could see hundreds of fans filing into the arena wearing Federer-branded clothing and accessories.

Hats, T-shirts, scarves, banners and even custom-made earrings. All red and white - the national colours of Switzerland - with most emblazoned in the initials of their hero: RF.

A few Swiss flags were also draped around the indoor arena.

One Federer super-fan at the O2 Arena, Robert Springer from Poland, described his idol as the 'King of Tennis".

"He has quality, empathy, a super sportsman, a gentleman and a good father. Plus he always has time for his fans. He's the one and only," Robert told BBC Sport.

Tickets for the night session on Friday were already sold out before Federer announced last week he was going to retire after the annual team event.

Following the news, they were being offered on resale platforms for over £1,000 each. Initially they were available from between £40 and £510.

Despite the match finishing at 00:26 BST, with the celebrations continuing for about another half an hour, few of those present left before the end.

"Thank you everybody. I've had so many people cheer me on and you guys here tonight mean the world," added Federer.

The key numbers in Federer's career
20 Grand Slam singles titles310 weeks as world number one
103 ATP titles28 Masters 1,000 titles
6 ATP Finals victories31 Grand Slam finals
1 Davis Cup triumph£114m career prize money

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 01:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Walter White, today at 01:21

    He is a class act. Not sure about Ellie Goulding though!

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 01:20

    Good Bye Roger, thank you for a great 24 year run. It was wonderful to watch.

  • Comment posted by notinmyname, today at 01:20

    I loved his game style. Loved the way he made it look so effortless and yet he worked so hard in training. Loved his interviews and how he would go in to so much detail about the matches. He will be a long time missed

  • Comment posted by Bedinog, today at 01:16

    Isn't it just a pleasure to be able to acknowledge a true sportsman who encapsulates what the spirit of sport is about.
    A long and happy retirement Roger Federer

  • Comment posted by stelios, today at 01:16

    When your greatest rival is in tears because you are retiring, what a bigger compliment than that. End of an era, but thankful we witnessed it.

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 01:15

    Thank you Roger for the glorious memories.
    Watching you at Wimbledon and the tour finals was a privilege.
    Such class and skill.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 01:15

    the best player i have ever seen. that's it.

    • Reply posted by maddison, today at 01:19

      maddison replied:
      You failed to see any of the 24 matches in which Rafa beat Roger ? Even the 2008 Wimbledon final :)

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 01:15

    If you do a Gillette commercial with Tiger Woods and Thierry Henry, you are the greatest

  • Comment posted by eastfife1984, today at 01:14

    It’s the beginning of the end for this greatest generation of tennis. Federer was the catalyst to the three greatest sportsman the game has ever seen. All his plaudits are well deserved, the fact he has pushed Rafa and Novak to their extremes too has been made the mens slams the only game in town for the last decade and a half.

    How lucky we all were to have seen it in real time.

  • Comment posted by k, today at 01:10

    Roger Federer - thank you. Legend. Perfection. That backhand. The grace.

    To see Rafa in tears like that - oof. His greatest rival! That was just wow. What an era we have been blessed to see!

  • Comment posted by Holebas33, today at 01:10

    Federer, without doubt the greatest sportsperson of my lifetime. No better role model. The best at your craft and universally adored, that just isn’t supposed to happen.

    No, you’re crying.

  • Comment posted by King Bee, today at 01:09

    Thank you RF
    It has been an ACE journey!

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 01:09

    Along with Rafa, Serena and Novak, one of the greatest sportspeople in any sport, of the generation. It’s been a absolute joy and a privilege to have witnessed Roger Federer play tennis. Enigmatic, gracious and a gentleman by all accounts. Wishing him a long and happy retirement.

    • Reply posted by maddison, today at 01:12

      maddison replied:
      Serena does not belong in the same sentence with Rafa and Federer.

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 01:08

    It was a great evening - a celebration of tennis. I hope to see another player coming through who plays like him but I doubt it will be soon. I have read that people reacted similarly when Bill Tilden finished playing, as he too made the game look easy. I will really miss those Federer half volleys from the baseline.

  • Comment posted by obvious rob, today at 01:08

    the best

  • Comment posted by shah7, today at 01:07

    Wonderful player, an artist and there’s very few who play their sports in such a way, whilst Novak and Rafa will be king of the statistics, Federer will always be the one who would made tennis look so beautiful and effortless

  • Comment posted by Pedrin, today at 01:07

    For pure elegance, Roger. For pure excitement, Rafa. And the two playing against each other, magic. I don’t think we’ll see the likes of them again.

  • Comment posted by Ross_lfc, today at 01:05

    I grew up watching Edberg and Becker, who passed the baton to Sampras, and onto Federer.
    I think the GOAT is measured not just in titles, but in personality, manner and a love of the sport. A respect for every other player, and a deep connection with the fans, knowing what the sport means to them. He has inspired a generation, and is a shining example for all young players to follow and respect.

    • Reply posted by maddison, today at 01:11

      maddison replied:
      Rafa has inspired people worldwide, is humbler than Fed, and dominated him : 24-15.

  • Comment posted by jaime_lannister, today at 01:03

    Very emotional. Seeing Federer and Nadal sitting in their chairs crying made me cry a lot.

