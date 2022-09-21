Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu is British number one, 10 places ahead of domestic rival Harriet Dart

Britain's Emma Raducanu defeated Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer 6-3 7-5 to progress to the Korea Open last eight in Seoul.

Raducanu, ranked 77th in the world, broke Wickmayer's serve three times in a row at the end of the first set to seal the opener.

A cagey second set ended with Raducanu breaking once more, after being taken to deuce in the previous game.

The 19-year-old will play Poland's world number 51 Magda Linette next.

Victory over Linette would be the first time Raducanu was won three matches in a single tournament since her extraordinary run to the US Open title in September 2021.