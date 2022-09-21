Close menu

Emma Raducanu beats Yanina Wickmayer to continue run at Korea Open

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu
Raducanu is British number one, 10 places ahead of domestic rival Harriet Dart

Britain's Emma Raducanu defeated Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer 6-3 7-5 to progress to the Korea Open last eight in Seoul.

Raducanu, ranked 77th in the world, broke Wickmayer's serve three times in a row at the end of the first set to seal the opener.

A cagey second set ended with Raducanu breaking once more, after being taken to deuce in the previous game.

The 19-year-old will play Poland's world number 51 Magda Linette next.

Victory over Linette would be the first time Raducanu was won three matches in a single tournament since her extraordinary run to the US Open title in September 2021.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured