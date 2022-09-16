Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Swan is set to rise to a new career-high ranking thanks to her performances in Chennai

Great Britain's Katie Swan reached her first WTA Tour semi-final with a late-night win over Japanese qualifier Nao Hibino in the last eight of the Chennai Open.

The British number six wrapped up a 6-3 3-6 6-3 win at almost 03:00 in the Indian city.

The 23-year-old will next face Polish third seed Magda Linette, who is ranked over 100 places higher.

The event is the first WTA tournament to be held in India since 2008.

The other semi-final features 17-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska.

Swan's performance this week has already ensured that she will move inside the world's top 150 when the new rankings are published.