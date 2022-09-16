Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British number two Dan Evans is ranked 25th in the world

Davis Cup Finals 2022 Group stage venues: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia Dates: 13-18 September Coverage: Live TV coverage of Great Britain's matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Dan Evans put Great Britain 1-0 ahead against the Netherlands in a Davis Cup Finals tie they must win to have a chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Evans, who narrowly lost his singles match in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat by the United States, won 6-4 6-4.

Cameron Norrie plays Botic van de Zandschulp in the second singles in Glasgow on Friday.

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury will team up in the doubles against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

A minute's silence was held again before play started and the tie is being played without the usual music between games, as a mark of respect during the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

More to follow.