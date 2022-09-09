Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek (left) beat Ons Jabeur in the Italian Open final when the two last met in May

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Iga Swiatek will bid for a second Grand Slam trophy of the year, while Ons Jabeur seeks her first major in the US Open final on Saturday (21:00 BST).

World number one Swiatek, 21, is the French Open champion and previously won the clay-court major in 2020.

Fifth seed Jabeur, 28, reached the Wimbledon final in July but lost from a set up against Elena Rybakina.

Should she win in New York, the Tunisian would be the first woman from Africa to secure a major singles title.

The two are the form players on the WTA Tour this year, with Swiatek winning 50 matches and Jabeur 38.

Poland's Swiatek has improved match on match at Flushing Meadows and came back from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Swiatek has also won her past nine finals in straight sets and beat Jabeur when they last met in the Italian Open final in May.

"She has a different game style than most of the players. She has a great touch and she's just a tough opponent," Swiatek said of Jabeur.

"She fully deserves to be in the final. I think it's going to be a great battle."

Their head-to-head is tied at two apiece, with Jabeur winning their only meeting at a major at Wimbledon in the fourth round last year.

Jabeur said she had learned a lot following this year's Wimbledon final defeat.

"At Wimbledon I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn't believe it," she said.

"Even just after the match, I was just going to do my things and not realising it was an amazing achievement already.

"But now [I'm] just happy that I backed up the results in Wimbledon and people are not really surprised I'm in the finals, but just going and going and just doing my thing."