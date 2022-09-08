US Open: Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram become first pair this century to retain men's doubles title
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|US Open 2022
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app
Britain's Joe Salisbury and America's Rajeev Ram edged a close final to become the first pair this century to retain the US Open men's doubles title.
They won 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 against Salisbury's compatriot Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof.
Australian duo Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge were the last pair to win successive New York titles in 1995-96.
Salisbury donned a black armband and Skupski wore a black ribbon during the final in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.