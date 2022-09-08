Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have won two Grand Slam titles together, the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 US Open

Britain's Joe Salisbury has reached the US Open men's doubles final for a second successive year alongside American partner Rajeev Ram.

The defending champions beat Colombian duo Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 7-5 4-6 7-6 (10-6) in New York.

Another Briton, Neal Skupski, plays in the second semi-final later on Thursday as he and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof face Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer.

Alfie Hewett beat Tom Egberink to reach the men's wheelchair singles semis.

Hewett, who has gone through into the doubles semi-finals alongside fellow Briton Gordon Reid after the top seeds' opponents withdrew, won 6-1 6-3 against the Netherlands' Egberink.

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and Australia's Heath Davidson lost 6-1 6-1 in the men's wheelchair quad doubles semi-finals to Canada's Robert Shaw and America's David Wagner.