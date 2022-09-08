US Open: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reach men's doubles final
Britain's Joe Salisbury has reached the US Open men's doubles final for a second successive year alongside American partner Rajeev Ram.
The defending champions beat Colombian duo Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 7-5 4-6 7-6 (10-6) in New York.
Another Briton, Neal Skupski, plays in the second semi-final later on Thursday as he and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof face Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer.
Alfie Hewett beat Tom Egberink to reach the men's wheelchair singles semis.
Hewett, who has gone through into the doubles semi-finals alongside fellow Briton Gordon Reid after the top seeds' opponents withdrew, won 6-1 6-3 against the Netherlands' Egberink.
Britain's Andy Lapthorne and Australia's Heath Davidson lost 6-1 6-1 in the men's wheelchair quad doubles semi-finals to Canada's Robert Shaw and America's David Wagner.