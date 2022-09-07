Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios broke two racquets at the end of his five-set loss to Karen Khachanov in New York

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September

Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far for his behaviour in his quarter-final defeat by Karen Khachanov.

The Australian was fined $14,000 (£12,000) after throwing a drinks bottle to the ground and then smashing two racquets at the end of the match.

The total of his fines in New York for offences including spitting and swearing was $32,500 (£28,200).

Kyrgios competed in singles and men's doubles at Flushing Meadows.

He won a combined total of $473,200 (£411,200) in prize money at the Grand Slam.

This year's Wimbledon runner-up was one of the favourites for the title but lost 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 to Russian 27th seed Khachanov on Tuesday night.