Adam El Mihdawy: American tennis player banned after admitting match-fixing charges
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Adam El Mihdawy has been banned from tennis for three-and-a-half years and fined $5,000 (£4,346) after admitting match-fixing charges.
The American, 32, was sanctioned for fixing elements of matches, receiving money for fixing and failing to report corrupt approaches in line with the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP).
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) relate the charges to an event in Mexico in 2016 where the player fixed two matches.
El Mihdawy, who had a career-high Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranking of 281, received an additional suspended fine of $10,000 (£8,692) if there are any further breaches of the TACP.
The ban means he cannot compete professionally again until 28 February 2026.
