Sabalenka will play Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September

Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open semi-finals for the second consecutive year with a straight-set win over Karolina Pliskova in New York.

Belarusian sixth seed Sabalenka produced a clinical display to beat the Czech 22nd seed 6-1 7-6 (7-4).

It is Pliskova's fourth quarter-final exit at Flushing Meadows since reaching the 2016 final.

Sabalenka, 24, will face world number one Iga Swiatek or eighth seed Jessica Pegula for a place in Saturday's final.

Widely expected to be a blockbuster encounter between two big hitters, Sabalenka ultimately proved too strong for the former world number one as she kept alive her hopes of clinching a maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Sabalenka got off to the ideal start, twice breaking Pliskova's serve as she raced into a 4-0 lead before wrapping up the first set in just 28 minutes.

While 30-year-old Pliskova improved in the second set to force a tie-break, Sabalenka refused to relent and secured her place in the last four after firing seven aces and 30 winners without facing a break point.

Sabalenka, searching for her first appearance in a Grand Slam singles final, will have the chance to avenge last year's semi-final loss to Leylah Fernandez.

However, the defeat ends a disappointing year in the majors for Pliskova, who suffered second-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon after missing the Australian Open because of injury.