Casper Rudd could finish the US Open as world number one

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Norwegian Casper Rudd reached his first US Open semi-final with a scintillating win over Italian Matteo Berrettini on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fifth seed Rudd won 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-4) against 13th seed Berrettini.

Victory lifts the 23-year-old to number two in the world rankings.

Ruud, who reached this year's French Open final, will take the top spot if he wins his semi-final against either Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov, who play each other later on Tuesday.

Under the roof Rudd got off to an electric start, taking the first set with ease and going up 5-1 in the second.

But, after an hour of one-way traffic, the 2019 semi-finalist fought back to 4-5 before Rudd scraped through to lead by two sets.

Berrettini, playing in his fifth consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final, broke early in the third set but failed to convert two set points at 5-2.

And Ruud broke back before forcing a tie-break, which he won in composed style to reach his second Grand Slam semi-final.

