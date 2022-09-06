Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski won a second successive Wimbledon mixed doubles title in the summer alongside American team-mate Desirae Krawczyk

Neal Skupski has been added to the Great Britain team for the Davis Cup Finals group stage in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old doubles player will join Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury in captain Leon Smith's squad.

It will mark Skupski's third Davis Cup appearance, after competing in Madrid in 2019 and last year in Innsbruck.

Jack Draper, the other option for the final place in the squad, was injured at the US Open.

"We are delighted to add Neal to the team," said Smith.

"He's had an outstanding year on tour which seems him part of the number one doubles team on the ATP season-long race and on the cusp of individually becoming the number one player in the doubles rankings.

"We have a very strong team with all of our players in really great form. We face tough challenges against the other nations in our group and we need to be ready to battle hard in all the matches in front of our home fans in Glasgow."

The Davis Cup Finals group stage takes place at Emirates Arena from 13 September.

GB will face the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands for a place in the November Finals in Malaga.