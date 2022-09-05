Close menu

US Open: Rafael Nadal not sure when he will return after loss to Frances Tiafoe

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .

Rafael Nadal during his US Open defeat by Frances Tiafoe
Rafael Nadal was bidding for a 23rd major singles title, which would have drawn him level with Serena WIlliams and put him one behind Margaret Court's all-time record
US Open 2022
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
Rafael Nadal says he does not know when he will play again after losing in the US Open fourth round.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, whose wife is pregnant, was beaten in four sets by American Frances Tiafoe on Monday.

"I need to go back. I need to fix things, life, then I don't know when I'm going to come back," said the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"I'm going to try to be ready mentally. When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there."

Nadal is scheduled to be playing in the Laver Cup, alongside Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, in London from 23-25 September.

The loss to 22nd seed Tiafoe was Nadal's first defeat in a Grand Slam this year.

The US Open, which he was bidding to win for a fifth time, was only the second tournament he had played since pulling out of the Wimbledon semi-finals with an abdominal injury.

After an opening defeat by Borna Coric in Cincinnati, Nadal went to New York and was never fully comfortable in his opening two wins.

The second seed improved against France's Richard Gasquet but was overpowered by Tiafoe in front of a raucous home crowd in New York.

"The difference is easy: I played a bad match and he played a good match," said Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open titles this year.

"I was not able to hold a high level of tennis for a long time. I was not enough quick on my movements. He was able to take the ball too many times very early, so I was not able to push him back.

"Tennis is a sport of position. You need to be very, very quick and very young. I am not in that moment any more."

Nadal's defeat - along with that of Marin Cilic - means there will be a first-time Grand Slam winner in the men's singles.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 07:58

    Barring injury, expect to see him play to Paris Olympics 2024. Wonder if he'll try the year end finals?

  • Comment posted by Alexis, today at 07:57

    He stops when Djokovic stops and only if at that point he remains ahead in slams. Its not hard.

  • Comment posted by frannywanny, today at 07:52

    Tick, tock , tick, tock….Father time stops for no one.
    Who knows when he will stop. But what a career….so far?
    I think he will be back for Aussie Open in new year. But who know, having a child may change is perspective totally…Gutted to see him loose but kudos to Frances

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 07:49

    For me Nadal is one of the greatest competitors to have ever played the game. His powers of recovery and mental resolve are staggering. Time and again he has come back from the edge to win. A truly great champion and a credit to the game of tennis. He has entertained us all in an era of three outstanding champions with Federer and Djokovic.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 07:40

    Even Rafa cannot turn back the tides of time. He's a credit to the game, unlike some tall tatooed players with cap backwards. I would hate to see Rafa staying too long, exiting to players he would have previously swept away. He is best placed to know when his powers are waning, and I hope he chooses the right moment to quit. Whenever that is, he can go out with his head held high, a true champion.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 07:50

      eric replied:
      At the moment he has other things on his mind, have a break and come back when family are right, a monster of a player, a example for any young player to follow

  • Comment posted by Tiger22, today at 07:38

    It’s the same old drivel from Rafa…. ‘ I am struggling bla bla bla ‘ then miraculously he recovers! It’s all BS from him!!!

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 07:54

      Phoenix44 replied:
      Exactly. Nadal has never actually been beaten, its always an injury or some other excuse. And when he's losing, he gets the trainer on pre-emptively just in case he can't turn it around or to make his win seem miraculous. Probably goes back to the dreadful way his uncle treated him as a child.

  • Comment posted by Quaid, today at 07:35

    No point him
    Being back until the Oz open next year now. Defo won’t retire as still the best clay court king there is. Plus months of rehab , money can’t buy treatments and knee repairing potions.

  • Comment posted by ViciousCheese, today at 07:33

    Wouldn't read too much into Nadal's comments. When you're the best player in the world and are so used to winning a loss is going to feel like an earthquake.
    But it's only temporary. He'll be back and beating everyone again in no time.

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 07:55

      Phoenix44 replied:
      But he's eyeing a job at Real Madrid.

  • Comment posted by Lovejoy, today at 07:32

    He'll return... At the next open

  • Comment posted by Waggstar, today at 07:31

    It's sounding like hes going to retire. What a loss for tennis and for sport - he's an awesome sportsman and an awesome guy

    • Reply posted by scrubchubby, today at 07:42

      scrubchubby replied:
      He'll be back - even at 80% he's pretty much unbeatable on clay. Two grand slams this year - it's been a great season for him all in.

