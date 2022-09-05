Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof started playing together in January

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Briton Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof reached the US Open men's doubles quarter-finals with a three-set win over Australia pair Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell.

The second seeds defeated the Wimbledon champions 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-3.

Skupski and Koolhof have now reached the last eight in three of their four Grand Slams since partnering in January.

The exception was a last-16 defeat by Ebden and Purcell at Wimbledon.

Skupski and Koolhof face Marcelo Demoliner of Brazil and Portugal's Joao Sousa in the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

Later on Monday, Briton Lloyd Glasspool and Finn Harri Heliovaara take on Australian Open champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Glasspool will hope to become the third Briton to reach the last eight at this year's US Open men's doubles with Joe Salisbury already through alongside American Rajeev Ram.

Salisbury and Ram face Monegasque Hugo Nys and Poland's Jan Zielinski for a spot in the last four on Tuesday.