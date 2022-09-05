Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jessica Pegula had never advanced past the third round of the US Open before this year

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

American Jessica Pegula reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time with a clinical win over 21st seed Petra Kvitova.

The eighth seed won 6-3 6-2 in a rain-affected match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova led the second set 2-0 but Pegula won the next six games to reach a fourth Grand Slam quarter-final.

She will face the winner of world number one Iga Swiatek and Jule Niemeier who face each other on Monday.

Following that match, three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, plays Czech 22nd seed Karolina Pliskova and in the night session on Ashe from 00:00 BST, Belarusian sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka faces American 19th seed Danielle Collins.

Home hope shakes off nerves in blistering win

Despite reaching the last eight at this year's Australian and French Opens, Pegula, 28, had yet to beat a seeded player at her home Grand Slam until Monday's victory.

She traded early breaks with 32-year-old Kvitova before benefiting from a series of errors on her way to taking the first set.

When Kvitova looked to have wrestled back the momentum at the start of the second set, Pegula leant on home support, outclassing her opponent with six straight games.

"I thought I handled my nerves really well," she said immediately after her win.

"I told myself not to get frustrated. She returns really well and it's difficult if you're not getting in first serves. I just really wanted to stay committed to hitting my spots."

Pegula is the daughter of Terry Pegula, an oil and gas magnate who, according to Forbes, is worth $6.7bn (£5.82bn).

In 2014 her family bought the Buffalo Bills who kickstart the NFL season against Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams on Thursday (01:20 BST Friday).

The US Open women's semi-finals are due to start at 00:00.

"Hopefully it's not at the same time [as a potential semi-final]," joked Pegula.

"But if I'm still here playing I don't mind missing the game."