Salisbury and Ram completed victory in an hour and 14 minutes

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Great Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram continued their swift progress through the US Open doubles draw, beating Italy's Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5.

The top seeds and defending champions won seven games in a row to take the opening set in 24 minutes and establish an early break in the second.

Bolelli and Fognini rallied and served at 5-3 up to take the match to a third.

But Salisbury and Ram came on strong, winning nine of the last 10 points.

They will play Hugo Nys of Monaco and Jan Zielinski of Poland in the quarter-finals.

Nys and Zielinski are unseeded but accounted for Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares, runners-up to Salisbury and Ram last year, in the second round.

Victory over Bolelli and Fognini was Salisbury and Ram's third successive straight-set win so far in their title defence.

Four-time Slam doubles champion Salisbury was out for a month with a back issue following the pair's run to the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, but reunited with Ram to win the Cincinnati Masters before Flushing Meadows.