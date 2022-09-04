Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Matteo Berrettini reached his fifth consecutive quarter-final in Grand Slams in which he has participated

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September

Matteo Berrettini secured his place in the US Open quarter-finals for a second successive year with a five-set win over unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Italian Berrettini, who reach the semi-finals in 2019, overcame the Spaniard 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 4-6 6-2 in New York.

Davidovich Fokina suffered a knee injury when trailing 4-2 in the fifth set and could not fight back.

Berrettini faces either Casper Ruud or Corentin Moutet in the last eight.