US Open: Cameron Norrie reaches fourth round in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments28

Cameron Norrie hits a return against Holger Rune at the US Open in New York
Cameron Norrie moved up to a career-high ranking of ninth in the world at the end of last month
US Open 2022
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British number one Cameron Norrie reached the US Open fourth round for the first time with a composed victory over Denmark's 28th seed Holger Rune.

Norrie won 7-5 6-4 6-1 against the 19-year-old, who complained about the time the Briton was taking by aborting his ball toss in sunny conditions.

After being distracted, Rune won one more game as Norrie maintained focus.

Seventh seed Norrie, 27, will next play Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev or Canadian 19th seed Denis Shapovalov.

Norrie is the first Briton to reach the last 16 in New York this year, with Dan Evans hoping to join him later on Saturday.

British number two Evans, seeded 20th, plays Croatia's 2014 champion Marin Cilic at about 21:00 BST.

The pair are the only British singles players left in the New York tournament, following third-round defeats for Andy Murray and Jack Draper on Friday, along with earlier exits for Emma Raducanu and Harriet Dart in the women's draw.

Norrie stays tough amid Rune drama

Norrie made his Grand Slam breakthrough with a memorable run to the Wimbledon semi-finals and, after another straight-set victory in New York, is quietly working his way through the US Open draw.

Calm assurance on the court is one of Norrie's key strengths and this was another example of him locking in to get the job done without any fuss.

Rune, who is already earning a reputation for creating drama, began to get tetchy towards the end of the second set as his frustrations at the match slipping away from him grew.

After spurning a break point as Norrie tried to serve out the second set at 5-4, Rune became agitated by the Briton aborting his ball toss.

He remonstrated with umpire Timo Janzen, claiming Norrie was doing it with "four, five, six" seconds left on the 25-second shot clock and suggesting there should be a code violation issued to his opponent.

Norrie ignored the issue and eventually served out the set, before racing through the final set in 29 minutes.

"I stayed a lot calmer than he did a couple of times in the match. I managed to stay tough in that first set and when serving for the second set," Norrie, who has not dropped a set this week, told Amazon Prime.

"My goal was to get to two hours and start the match from there, when I got to two hours I broke to go 2-1 and now the match starts. I don't know what was going on with him."

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by john cole, today at 19:03

    Well done to the boy, couldn't watch it as food comes first, but good luck in the next round

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 19:02

    Showing up Murray.

    Good on you son!!!

  • Comment posted by U20640877, today at 19:00

    Superb win, maturity, composure, consistency, power.
    Such a shame Draper had a hamstring pull, as he seemed odds on to take that game.
    Let's hope Evans plays a blinder.
    It would have been unbelievable to have 3 Brits in the last 16 of a major open

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 19:00

    Great result and performance. Rune is some talent but Norrie’s experience and determination was the difference.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 18:59

    Well done Norrie! Into the last 16! Probably Shapovalov next?

    • Reply posted by James, today at 19:01

      James replied:
      More like Pullover

  • Comment posted by dropshotter, today at 18:57

    Is there no way we can work Serena Williams into the headline? - ed

    • Reply posted by James, today at 19:00

      James replied:
      What about Lorry Norrie drove Serena but have you seena, last seen outside court waiting for verdict

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 18:56

    Nice one, CM.

  • Comment posted by ivor hardy, today at 18:55

    Goodlad

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 18:55

    👏👏👏 fantastic Norrie you can go all the way.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 18:58

      James replied:
      Please stay sensible

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 18:54

    He'd beat Serena Williams any day of the week. But does he get same accolades and money 💰? - Where's the Equal rights here?

  • Comment posted by DT, today at 18:45

    Hasn't even hit top gear yet. Such a rock solid operator. So happy he's finally showing his level at the Slams!

    • Reply posted by James, today at 18:57

      James replied:
      Wrong show Sir, this is tennis not cars

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:41

    Well done, that lad! :)

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 18:40

    Norrie broke Rune mentally. He's a relentless player and so consistent. Could he beat Nadal in the QF?

    • Reply posted by DT, today at 18:48

      DT replied:
      He's certainly got a shot. Nadal isn't untouchable right now.

  • Comment posted by wazza, today at 18:40

    Well done Bob

  • Comment posted by pthp, today at 18:40

    he's consistently making his way up there ... good for him ... Andy Murray cast a big shadow.

  • Comment posted by george, today at 18:39

    Maybe Evans can follow?

  • Comment posted by Harry the Useful Idiot, today at 18:35

    Great result. No doubt the salty bitters will be on here with their usual anti British diatribe.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:42

      Raedwulf replied:
      No, they'll be on here to declare that never mind his British parents, he's not actually British, the tedious... souls.

