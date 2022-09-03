Close menu

US Open: Cameron Norrie reaches fourth round in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Cameron Norrie hits a return against Holger Rune at the US Open in New York
Cameron Norrie moved up to a career-high ranking of ninth in the world at the end of last month
US Open 2022
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British number one Cameron Norrie reached the US Open fourth round for the first time with a composed victory over Denmark's 28th seed Holger Rune.

Norrie won 7-5 6-4 6-1 against the 19-year-old, who complained about the time the Briton was taking by aborting his ball toss in sunny conditions.

After being distracted, Rune won one more game as Norrie maintained focus.

Seventh seed Norrie, 27, will next play Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev or Canadian 19th seed Denis Shapovalov.

Norrie is the first Briton to reach the last 16 in New York this year, with Dan Evans hoping to join him later on Saturday.

British number two Evans, seeded 20th, plays Croatia's 2014 champion Marin Cilic at about 21:00 BST.

The pair are the only British singles players left in the New York tournament, following third-round defeats for Andy Murray and Jack Draper on Friday, along with earlier exits for Emma Raducanu and Harriet Dart in the women's draw.

Norrie stays tough amid Rune drama

Norrie made his Grand Slam breakthrough with a memorable run to the Wimbledon semi-finals and, after another straight-set victory in New York, is quietly working his way through the US Open draw.

Calm assurance on the court is one of Norrie's key strengths and this was another example of him locking in to get the job done without any fuss.

Rune, who is already earning a reputation for creating drama, began to get tetchy towards the end of the second set as his frustrations at the match slipping away from him grew.

After spurning a break point as Norrie tried to serve out the second set at 5-4, Rune became agitated by the Briton aborting his ball toss.

He remonstrated with umpire Timo Janzen, claiming Norrie was doing it with "four, five, six" seconds left on the 25-second shot clock and suggesting there should be a code violation issued to his opponent.

Norrie ignored the issue and eventually served out the set, before racing through the final set in 29 minutes.

"I stayed a lot calmer than he did a couple of times in the match. I managed to stay tough in that first set and when serving for the second set," Norrie, who has not dropped a set this week, told Amazon Prime.

"My goal was to get to two hours and start the match from there, when I got to two hours I broke to go 2-1 and now the match starts. I don't know what was going on with him."

