Petra Kvitova is a two-time US Open quarter-finalist

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Petra Kvitova survived two match points before winning a thrilling final-set tie-break to beat ninth seed Garbine Muguruza and reach the last 16 of the US Open.

The Czech won 5-7 6-3 7-6 (12-10) on Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York.

Kvitova came from 5-2 down in the third set, saving two match points with Muguruza 6-5 ahead in the decider.

In the tie-break, Spaniard Muguruza then saved three match points before 21st seed Kvitova came through 12-10.