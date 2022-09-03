US Open: Petra Kvitova beats Garbine Muguruza in thrilling final-set tie-break
Petra Kvitova survived two match points before winning a thrilling final-set tie-break to beat ninth seed Garbine Muguruza and reach the last 16 of the US Open.
The Czech won 5-7 6-3 7-6 (12-10) on Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York.
Kvitova came from 5-2 down in the third set, saving two match points with Muguruza 6-5 ahead in the decider.
In the tie-break, Spaniard Muguruza then saved three match points before 21st seed Kvitova came through 12-10.
