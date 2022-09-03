US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Jenson Brooksby in straight sets to reach men's last 16
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|US Open 2022
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app
World number four Carlos Alcaraz marched into the US Open men's last 16 with an impressive straight-set victory over American hope Jenson Brooksby.
Alcaraz, who reached the quarter-finals on his Flushing Meadows debut in 2021, won 6-3 6-3 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
He will meet either Britain's Dan Evans or Marin Cilic in the fourth round.
"In the tough moments, break points, I played really aggressively - I was there all the time and I made the most of my opportunities," said Alcaraz.
The 19-year-old Spaniard won the key points in the opening two sets, converting three of six break chances and only dropping serve once.
Brooksby, 21, threatened a fightback by breaking serve twice to go 3-0 up in the third set but that simply spurred Alcaraz on to produce his best tennis of the match.
He reeled off six successive games to progress despite almost literally running his shoes into the ground as he was forced into a mid-game change of footwear.
"It is the third time I have broken my shoes - as you can see I ran a lot to get all the balls so it is normal for me," the third seed joked in his on-court interview.
- 'I hated his comedy': Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture
- 'Policies we improvised became law within years': The creative force behind Alan Partridge talks about his cultural influences