Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Medvedev is aiming to win the US Open for the second consecutive year

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev set up a fourth-round meeting with Australia's Nick Kyrgios with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory over Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing.

The Russian was far too strong for his 22-year-old opponent as he fired 12 aces and converted six out of 12 break points to comfortably progress.

Wu was the first Chinese man in US Open history to reach the third round.

But he struggled to cope with the relentless pressure from Medvedev.

Medvedev is aiming to become the first player to win consecutive US Open titles since Roger Federer's run of five between 2004-08.

But a defeat by Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios in the next round would see Medvedev lose his number one ranking. Both Australian Open and French Open winner Rafa Nadal and rising star Carlos Alcaraz could top the men's rankings after the tournament.

Kyrgios continued his progress with victory over JJ Wolf.

The Australian beat his American opponent 6-4 6-2 6-3.

Fifth seed Casper Ruud outlasted Tommy Paul across five sets to secure his place in the US Open fourth round.

Norway's Ruud, who lost the French Open final to Rafael Nadal earlier this year, fought past the American 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-0 in four hours and 23 minutes.

Ruud is one of four players in contention to become world number one at the end of the tournament.

He will play French lucky loser Corentin Moutet next.

Moutet came past Argentina's Pedro Cachin 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5.

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta beat Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-1 3-6 7-6 (7-5), while 13th seed Matteo Berrettini ended Andy Murray's campaign in New York.