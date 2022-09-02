Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 by Matteo Berrettini, ending his run on the 10th anniversary of his claiming his first major victory in New York

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Andy Murray says he is "really proud" to be pushing the world's best players after Italy's Matteo Berrettini needed four sets to beat him at the US Open.

The 35-year-old Briton was aiming to reach the 16 at a Grand Slam event for the first time since the hip surgery he feared would end his career.

"I've got a metal hip. It's not easy playing with that," the Scot said.

"I'm surprised I'm still able to compete with guys that are right up at the top of the game."

After being hampered by a catalogue of niggles following the hip resurfacing in 2019, Murray won back-to-back matches at Flushing Meadows to reach the third round of a major for only the second time since his comeback.

But his hopes of reaching the New York last 16 for the first time since 2016 were ended by a 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 defeat by 13th seed Matteo Berrettini.

Former world number one Murray served poorly for a large part of the match and, although he recovered to win the third set, paid the price for a slow start.

Nevertheless, he reflected positively on his performance in the wider context of his injury trouble.

"I'm surprised that I was able to compete as well as I did with someone that's as good as him with the situation that I'm in," said Murray, who is set to move back into the world's top 50 after the US Open.

"Matches like this, I'm really proud that I have worked myself into a position where I'm able to do that.

"I'm really disappointed I didn't get over the line today. I get reminded 'this is the first time you've made the third round here since 2016'. It's been six years. It's been a difficult six years for me. It's been really hard.

"Although it's the first time I've only made the third round here, I'm really proud of that effort that I put into getting myself back into these positions.

"I'm hoping that in the future I can go further but considering [what I've been through] I did all right."

Draper proud after thinking about quitting in pandemic

Draper is one of four British men - along with Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans - who will be ranked inside the world's top 50 after the US Open

Fellow Briton Jack Draper is also out of the US Open after having to retire injured from his match against Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Draper, 20, levelled at one-set-all, and served for the third set, but had to stop when trailing 6-5 because of a hamstring injury.

It was a cruel end to his run in New York, where he was competing in his first overseas major and had reached the last 32 at a Grand Slam for the first time.

Despite the obvious disappointment of his exit, Draper was still able to reflect on a superb year and understands he must continue working to attune his body for the rigours of being full-time on the ATP Tour.

"I think there is a lot of positives I can take from the match, but I think the main thing is that I still need to improve my body," said the British number four, who will rise into the world's top 50 for the first time after the US Open.

"My body is just not ready to go really deep in this tournament. Today it's broken down on me. That's the reality of it. I just need to keep on improving."

After starting in New York with a win over Finland's world number 49 Emil Ruusuvuori, Draper earned a stunning victory over Canadian sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

He was also victorious against Greece's world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in Montreal last month.

"I can be very positive about the year I've had so far as well," added Draper, who reached the second round at Wimbledon in June.

"When I look back in probably 2020, I was thinking about stopping tennis during Covid. So to think I'm here now and I've broken the top 50 this week, I'm very proud of myself."