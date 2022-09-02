Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ons Jabeur is the highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in WTA and ATP history

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

World number five Ons Jabeur is through to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time after coming from a set down to beat American Shelby Rogers.

The Tunisian, runner-up at Wimbledon earlier this year, won 4-6 6-4 6-3.

American 18-year-old Coco Gauff also made the last 16, overcoming compatriot Madison Keys in a superb 6-2 6-3 win.

Twelfth seed Gauff, a possible semi-final opponent for six-time champion Serena Williams, will play China's Zhang Shuai in the next round.

Zhang was a 6-2 6-4 winner over Canada's Rebecca Marino.

Jabeur overcomes early setback and late resistance from Rogers

Jabeur led the final set 5-1 but was broken by her American opponent as she attempted to serve out the match.

However, Rogers couldn't close the advantage any further and Jabeur broke her again to secure her place in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows.

There, the 28-year-old will play Russian Veronika Kudermetova, after the 18th seed crushed Hungary's Dalma Galfi 6-2 6-0 in 46 minutes.

Jabeur had reached the third round at the past three US Opens, while she has twice progressed to the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Her march to July's Wimbledon final, where she lost to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, marked her longest run at a Grand Slam, having reached the quarter-finals the previous year and the last eight of the Australian Open in 2020.

Gauff struck the third-fastest serve in US Open women's singles history during her second-round win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse earlier this week

Gauff made the fourth round for the first time with a shrewd performance, picking her moments well to come to the net.

Keys, the 2017 runner-up, won the pair's only previous meeting in Adelaide earlier this year.

However, Gauff said she was resolved to play more aggressively in this match.

"I just told myself to go down swinging, I was really going for my shots," she said afterwards.