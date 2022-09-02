US Open: Andy Murray loses to Matteo Berrettini in New York
Andy Murray's hopes of reaching the last 16 of a major for the first time since 2017 were crushed by Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the US Open.
Murray, 35, paid the price for a slow start as he lost 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 against the 13th seed.
Murray was the first of four British men playing in the third round at Flushing Meadows, with Jack Draper hoping to advance on Friday.
Draper, who has never gone so far at a major, plays Russia's Karen Khachanov.
British number one Cameron Norrie, seeded seventh, and 20th seed Dan Evans make up the quartet and play their last-32 matches on Saturday.
