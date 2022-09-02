Close menu

US Open: Andy Murray loses to Matteo Berrettini in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Andy Murray serves during his US Open third-round match against Matteo Berrettini at the US Open
Andy Murray was aiming to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time since Wimbledon 2017
US Open 2022
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Andy Murray's hopes of reaching the last 16 of a major for the first time since 2017 were crushed by Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the US Open.

Murray, 35, paid the price for a slow start as he lost 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 against the 13th seed.

Murray was the first of four British men playing in the third round at Flushing Meadows, with Jack Draper hoping to advance on Friday.

Draper, who has never gone so far at a major, plays Russia's Karen Khachanov.

British number one Cameron Norrie, seeded seventh, and 20th seed Dan Evans make up the quartet and play their last-32 matches on Saturday.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by InnerWisdom, today at 21:15

    I predicted Berrettini would beat Murray but Murray fought well to the end.

    What is happening in the other matches - Paul breaks Ruud and Ruud takes a medical timeout.
    And Khachanov breaks Draper and Draper takes a medical timeout. Legitimate or gamesmanship?

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 21:14

    He’s shite. He needs to give up.

  • Comment posted by One4All, today at 21:14

    To think that Murray, Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are a dying breed. To think there are no true players of their ilk around, should they decide to retire one day....

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:15

      Sport Report replied:
      What's Murray doing in that list?

  • Comment posted by Liam, today at 21:14

    Not quite enough to hold off Berrettini but it was a spirited fightback by Andy. The best he's been physically in a long time. Remarkable considering the metal hip.

  • Comment posted by OAT, today at 21:13

    Maybe the BBC will start reporting on current players now, rather than on those who should have retired years ago.

  • Comment posted by PLUTV, today at 21:13

    Shame

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:12

    Time waits for no man Andy

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 21:12

    BBC having a nightmare. Murray out (and should retire), Ronaldinho warming bench (and should retire) and Hamilton found out (and should retire). Who are they gonna idolise next?

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 21:12

    I knew Murray would go out in either round 2 or 3.

  • Comment posted by Jerry Hatrick, today at 21:11

    Yet another early exit.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:12

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      3rd round isn't early, it's a grand slam.

  • Comment posted by Sport Report, today at 21:11

    Well done Matteo!

  • Comment posted by farmerthorne, today at 21:11

    Very good match! One of the best Murray performances I’ve seen for a couple of years!

  • Comment posted by Just call me Harry, today at 21:10

    Oh dear.

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 21:10

    Great grit and determination shown by Murray in that 3rd Set - incredible athleticism after such major hip surgery 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:10

    Great match, gripping final set.

    Berrettini was always going to be a very tough ask, but great to see Murray moving freely again. Some of those serves were huge.

  • Comment posted by seb05, today at 21:10

    Can't do no more than that. Played a great match, some top notch winners. Just have to give it to Matteo. He's a top player.

  • Comment posted by baphead, today at 21:09

    Time to hang up the racquet maybe

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:13

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Top 50 in the world, qualifying for grand slams, playing well after a major injury...why would he quit?

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 21:09

    Great effort .

    Keep your pecker up Andy , you are improving.

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 21:06

    it must be the fourth round soon...the british players are all going out one by one

    • Reply posted by keef, today at 21:09

      keef replied:
      Idiot

