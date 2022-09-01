Close menu

US Open: Dan Evans reaches third round in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans celebrates beating James Duckworth at the US Open
Dan Evans, who is one place off a career-high ranking of 22nd in the world, has reached the US Open third round on five occasions
US Open 2022
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Dan Evans became the third British man to reach the third round of the US Open singles with a confident win over Australia's James Duckworth.

British number two Evans, seeded 20th, won 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4 against his 83rd-ranked opponent in New York.

Former world number one Andy Murray and rising star Jack Draper won their second-round matches on Wednesday.

Cameron Norrie, the nation's leading player, looks to join them in the last 32 when he faces Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Seventh seed Norrie, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, followed Evans out on court 12 as he aimed to match a career-best run at Flushing Meadows.

If Norrie does win, it will be the first time there have been four British men in the US Open third round and only the second time at any of the four major events in the Open era.

Nevertheless, Evans, 32, has been critical of the nation's player development in the past and, speaking before Thursday's match, was wary about getting too carried away about the future.

"After Jack (Draper) what is there? Nothing. That's the facts. There is a gaping hole after Jack," said Evans, who plays 2014 champion Marin Cilic next.

"[British men's tennis] in a good spot, I'm not saying it's not, but we need more coming through."

Evans enjoying himself in New York

Evans might be heading towards the later years of his career - he says he is not even thinking about retirement yet - but is enjoying some of his best runs at the bigger events.

The world number 22 has shown a strong liking for the North American hard courts, feeling more relaxed after "not particularly enjoying" the increased scrutiny around Wimbledon.

A run to the Montreal semi-finals - the second time he had reached the last four of a Masters event - was good preparation for the US Open.

Last year he reached the fourth round in New York, matching his Grand Slam career best run to the last 16 at the 2017 Australian Open.

Now he is one more victory away from equalling that mark again, but will face a tough test against big-serving Croatian 15th seed Cilic.

Evans was dominant in the opening two sets against Duckworth, only to drop the third set on the back of losing the first break point which the Australian had created in the match.

Suddenly the momentum seemed to be swinging to the 30-year-old Duckworth. He broke for 2-0 and led 3-1 in the fourth set before Evans showed fight to turn the set back in his favour and clinch victory with a stunning running backhand winner.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Grant Mitchell, today at 21:33

    Well done Evans, an absolutely quacking win against his Australian opponent. Not many people know that James Duckworth is the nephew of Alan Duckworth OBE, who worked closely with Philip Lewis in developing a new scoring system for reduced-over matches in cricket - the Duckworth-Lewis system.

  • Comment posted by addickted2charlton, today at 21:29

    Dan juss keeps on goin well deserved n all on ere. But wot abahrt Paul Jubb e's up n comin n I reckon with the right coachin will do well n all.

  • Comment posted by greatjohnbill, today at 21:25

    Whether you like it or not British Tennis is bedevilled by the class system. Nothing will change that until there is a root and branch clear out of the current system. Do not believe the protestations of the current mob about inclusion. Its all lies. The sport is institutionally class biased and always has been.

  • Comment posted by Moredoubles, today at 21:08

    I think Dan's comments re LTA are justified. It's hardly a good look when Andy felt he had to go to Spain to progress his career and Cam came through the USA college system. I read somewhere there are a lot of the male Brits currently going through the USA college route. What does that say for the LTA?

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 20:57

    The emergence of Draper has been greatly helped by the success of Evans, Norrie and previously Edmund. They have taken the brunt of the British press interest which has allowed Draper to develop under the radar a bit. Going back 30 years he would have been under intense scrutiny from his teens.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 20:55

    Who said going for the lines was a bad idea

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 20:51

    Evo should go into motivational speaking. His choice of language after points and changeovers would wake up any room!

  • Comment posted by Aero to Zero, today at 20:50

    Brilliant 👍

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 20:48

    Not my favourite British. Poor role model in my view

    • Reply posted by Django, today at 21:11

      Django replied:
      Really? Dan Evans could have sunk without trace but instead he turned his life and career around and became a top player regularly seeded at grand slams. I think that's the mark of an excellent role model.

  • Comment posted by milkybar63, today at 20:32

    Why on earth would Evans be thinking about retirement??? He’s only 32 with comparatively few miles on the clock playing his best tennis. He could have another 5 years at a high level!

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 20:24

    Good Evans, Dan won.

  • Comment posted by HolisticAl, today at 20:23

    When the LTA built their new centre around when Murray was coming through, their stated aim was 5 top 100 players in each of men, women, singles and doubles (it was about 4 all in then)
    15 years on and we’re the closest we’ve been to that, but it feel more like luck than judgement, if as Dan says, there is no pipeline to back it up.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 20:18

    Nice one Dan, done well to sort himself out after the end of the 3rd/start of the 4th when he lost serve twice after being completely untroubled on it up to that point.

    Tough game vs Cilic next but he looked shaky at times vs ARV who really should have won the 2nd set.

    Winner of that gets Alcaraz/Brooksby which should be great, Coric played well for 2.5 sets but Brooksby's defense is ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by penhow, today at 20:09

    He will be cross with himself for not winning in straight sets and things were looking a bit uncertain for a while in the fourth but he hung in there.
    I agree with Dan’s comments about the lack of player development.The LTA have a lot to answer for in terms of the failure to capitalise on Andy’s success and the serious deficiencies in publicly available indoor courts is an ongoing problem.

  • Comment posted by Arlington Advocate, today at 20:07

    Evans is right about the lack of strength in depth, but the prospect of having two top 10 players in a year or so, Norrie and Draper, makes life after Murray more exciting. Maybe, also, Raducanu's rankings slide will give the British men a greater share of publicity.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 20:04

    The scoreline was harsh on Evo to be honest; Duckworth put it together for all of 2 or 3 games and ended up with a set.

    If you watch one game in the match replay, watch the last one. Evans hitting ridiculous passing shots for fun.

    Cilic is not a great draw for Evo but he's beaten him before and he can do it again!

    • Reply posted by AFCDale, today at 20:26

      AFCDale replied:
      Hopefully that little section of the match just gives him a little shot in the arm to remind him to stay on it every point, 0 BP's faced all match and only 3pts lost on serve in that 3rd set before Duckworth broke.

      Down the line will be crucial for him vs Cilic, Cilic's FH is in and out + when he's on the run it's borderline awful most of the time.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 20:03

    Great victory for Martic over Badosa.........Some of the finest tennis you will ever see

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 19:53

    Excellent win
    Will soon have three inside the top 50

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 20:02

      BBC123 replied:
      4 actually - Murray, Draper, Evans and Norrie should, barring freak results, all be in the world's Top 50 after the US Open.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 19:51

    Dan! Dan! Dan! Dan! Dan!

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 19:51

    Congratulations Dan, a gritty win. Great achievement to reach the last 32. Best wishes for your next match.

