Carlos Alcaraz reached his first major quarter-final at the 2021 US Open and also made the last-eight at the French Open in May.

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Carlos Alcaraz moved into the US Open third round with an impressive straight-set win over Federico Coria.

The talented 19-year-old third seed continued his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title by beating Argentine Coria 6-2 6-1 7-5 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Spaniard is one of four players who could end the New York tournament as the world's top-ranked men's player.

He will face Jenson Brooksby next after the American upset Croatia's Cincinnati winner Borna Coric 6-4 7-6 (12-10) 6-1.

Elsewhere, Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev and Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner both progressed.

Rublev won 6-3 6-0 6-4 against South Korean Kwon Soon-woo, while Sinner, 21, defeated American Christopher Eubanks 6-4 7-6 (10-8) 6-2.

Sinner, a quarter-finalist at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, will meet Brandon Nakashima in the third round after the 21-year-old American knocked out Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian 17th seed, 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 6-3.

Meanwhile, Croat 15th seed Marin Cilic overcame Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 and will face Briton Dan Evans, who won in four sets against Australian James Duckworth.

Alcaraz, whose first opponent Sebastian Baez retired with injury when trailing by two sets and a break, kickstarted a fine victory as he broke Coria's serve twice to claim the opening set with five successive games.

His winning streak extended to nine games as he then closed in on victory with three breaks of serve in a commanding second set.

A double fault from Coria handed Alcaraz a 3-1 lead in the third set and the Argentine threw both arms in the air in celebration after finally managing to break his opponent's serve on his way to restoring parity at 4-4.

With nothing to lose, Coria began to play his best tennis and he maintained that momentum as he threatened to force Alcaraz to play a fourth set.

But the classy Spaniard withstood five break points to hold for a 5-4 lead, before clinching his first match point with a backhand winner on Coria's serve in the 12th game of the set.

Alcaraz hit a total of 46 winners in a devastating display, while he now has 46 wins this season - level with Stefanos Tsitsipas for the most on the men's ATP Tour in 2022.

"Federico started to play really well and I had to stay calm and stay focused in the tough moments," said Alcaraz.

"It has been a great year for me and it is not the end yet. I am playing really well and I have to go for it. I have to look forward and stay the same person, the same player, and go for it."