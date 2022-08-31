Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Former world number one Andy Murray is currently ranked 51st

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September

Andy Murray overcame a stunning start by young American wildcard Emilio Nava to reach the US Open third round for the first time since 2016.

Britain's Murray missed chances before losing a long first set but fought back to win 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 in New York.

The 35-year-old Scot often looked subdued, perhaps a result of his early frustration, but had enough quality.

The 2012 champion will play Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini or France's Hugo Grenier in the last 32.

Murray, ranked 51st in the world, is the first Briton into the third round of the singles at Flushing Meadows, with Harriet Dart and Jack Draper hoping to join him later on Wednesday.

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans could join former world number one Murray in the men's last 32 on Thursday, although Britain's women's number one Emma Raducanu lost at the first hurdle of her title defence in Tuesday's night session.

"Physically this is the best I've felt in the past few years," Murray said.

"My movement is by far the best it has been in a long time and it has obviously been a big part of my game.

"I feel like I'm getting closer to where I want to be."

A deep run at a major tournament has long been one of Murray's biggest targets, with his body eventually starting to hold up for longer periods than recent seasons.

Since having the hip surgery that he feared could end his career in 2019, Murray had only reached the third round at a Grand Slam event once when he lost to Canada's Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon in 2021.

Eventually he reached the same stage again at Flushing Meadows, where he won his first major title in 2012.

