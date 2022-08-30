Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek reached the fourth round of the US Open in 2021

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

World number one Iga Swiatek made light work of her US Open opener with a straight-set win over Jasmine Paolini.

Poland's Swiatek, 21, needed just one hour and six minutes to beat the Italian 6-3 6-0 in New York and faces Sloane Stephens or Greet Minnen next.

Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza also reached the second round, beating Dane Clara Tauson 6-3 7-6 (7-5).

But 16th seed Jelena Ostapenko was beaten 6-3 3-6 6-4 by Chinese world number 39 Qinwen Zheng.

Swiatek's win included her 18th bagel of 2022, while she becomes the youngest player to reach 45 Grand Slam main draw wins since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011.

Two-time French Open winner Swiatek is one of several female players to complain about the "horrible" balls being used at Flushing Meadows.

The US Open is the only major where men and women use different balls.

Muguruza will play Czech 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, who has never played in the second round of a Grand Slam before, while Zheng faces American Claire Liu or Russian Anastasia Potapova.

American eighth seed Jessica Pegula was a 6-2 6-2 victor over Viktorija Golubic and will next play Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus or Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto.