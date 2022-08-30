Close menu

US Open: Cameron Norrie beats Benoit Paire to reach New York second round

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie hits a return against Benoit Paire in the 2022 US Open match
Cameron Norrie moved to a career high ranking of ninth in the world last week
US Open 2022
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British men's number one Cameron Norrie made light work of unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire as he started his US Open bid in style.

Seventh seed Norrie, 27, won the first set in 18 minutes before Paire improved to make a contest of the second.

But Norrie ran away with the third when Paire's level dropped again to win 6-0 7-6 (7-1) 6-0 in sticky conditions.

Norrie plays Joao Sousa or Mackenzie McDonald next as he aims to better his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

British number two Dan Evans, seeded 20th, starts against Czech Jiri Vesely on Tuesday, before Emma Raducanu - the nation's leading women's player - starts the defence of her title against France's Alize Cornet in the night session in New York.

Norrie keeps focused amid Paire's antics

Left-hander Norrie had never reached the second week at a major before a superb display at the All England Club which catapulted him into national stardom.

Moving into the top eight seedings at the season's final Grand Slam tournament - a result of reaching a career-high ranking of ninth and taking advantage of withdrawals by Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev - opens up the draw for Norrie.

The Briton cannot play a higher-ranked opponent until the quarter-finals, if he gets there, but faced a potentially tricky match against former world number 18 Paire.

You never know what you're going to get with Paire, although the catalogue of errors and general insouciance seen in the first and third sets has been a common sight in recent times.

At Wimbledon the 33-year-old spoke about his "disgust for tennis", then opened up to French website Brut about his mental health struggles.

In a hot and humid New York, he made a woeful start as Norrie maintained his focus in a composed and professional opening set.

Norrie hit the ball cleanly and made just one unforced error, landing 10 winners and five aces, as 173rd-ranked Paire provided little resistance.

Many sweltering spectators left the court as they seemingly were not prepared to watch a no-contest in those conditions, only for the Frenchman to suddenly click into gear at the start of the second set.

Finally he had found some belief and forced Norrie to save a break point to hold at 3-3.

There was a concerning moment in the next game when a fan in the stands needed treatment, forcing a long pause where Paire was warned by umpire Carlos Bernardes for chatting to his coach.

Off-court coaching has been allowed in certain circumstances at this year's US Open, although the rules appear hard to enforce and liable to be pushed.

But players are not supposed to speak to a coach during a break in play, which Andy Murray said did not make sense to him, and so Bernardes was correct to speak to Paire.

After play resumed the Frenchman broke for a 5-3 lead but could not serve out the set and then appeared to be tanking the third set as Norrie cruised to victory.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 18:50

    Hoping Paire hasn't been knobbled by a matchfixer, like some of the Challenger and ITF players.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 18:49

    He's no Sir Tim Murray though.

  • Comment posted by I like to comment first then reply to myself, today at 18:37

    Good lad. Keep it up 👍

  • Comment posted by Aero to Zero, today at 18:33

    Brilliant 👍

  • Comment posted by Space Unicorn of News, today at 18:31

    Can't remember when so many Brits got to the second round of an away slam. Good Times for British tennis.

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 18:28

    I'm with Cam. And I don't care what any South Afrikaans or New Zealanders say. He's British and one of ours!!

  • Comment posted by Elusive, today at 18:27

    Paire was a disgrace, he literally didn't put in any effort at all. I think he had around 60 unforced errors; servicing double faults on purpose to get games over with quicker.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 18:52

      S Jake replied:
      If that had been Kyrgios, people would have lost their minds.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 18:25

    Norrie is such a solid player now and worthy of top 10 status.

    People used to say he doesn't have many strengths, I would say he has very few weaknesses and is very hard to beat.

    Also great to see Draper starting to get good results.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 18:23

    Couldn't have asked for a nicer opening round, with how much effort he's putting in Paire is stealing a living as a professional tennis player at the moment and has been for some time now.

    Can't imagine he's popular with all those who scrap away giving it everything week in week out at Challenger + Futures level.

  • Comment posted by john cole, today at 18:20

    Didn't see as subscription tv money now goes towards winter heating, but kept up-to-date on the BBC live updates, well done Cam best of luck in the next round

    • Reply posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 18:22

      2hh6s2mt replied:
      Just sign up for a new email address and claim your free month.

  • Comment posted by James Doakes, today at 18:19

    Good

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 18:11

    Paire was pathetic as usual I'd say. Guy needs to control his temper and find some heart. Flaky Fragile fenchman

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 18:08

    Paire did not try to disguise his intentions. At 0-5 in the final set, he was nicking towels and zipping them up in his bag.

    Methinks a fine before he makes that flight tonight.

    • Reply posted by AFCDale, today at 18:29

      AFCDale replied:
      No doubt this is only being downvoted by 'fans' who want everyone to make out anyone that a Brit beats is some incredible player and it took a top performance from our guy to win.

      Paire is a waste of a draw spot at the moment and has been for a long time with his poor attitude towards the sport.

      That's the truth whether he plays 1 of our own or anyone else.

  • Comment posted by Brundlefly, today at 18:02

    Great job Cam!

    • Reply posted by addickted2charlton, today at 18:07

      addickted2charlton replied:
      Thass juss wot I think n all.

