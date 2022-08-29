Close menu

US Open: Andy Murray beats Francisco Cerundolo in New York opener

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments61

Andy Murray hits a return against Francisco Cerundolo in the 2022 US Open first-round match
Andy Murray extended his US Open first-round record to 15 wins and just one loss
US Open 2022
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Andy Murray demonstrated his grit and guile to frustrate Argentine 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo and start the 10th anniversary of his US Open victory with a first-round win.

Murray, 35, eventually clinched the first set and then raced ahead in the second as Cerundolo became despondent.

The former world number one, who earned the first of his three major titles in New York, went on to win 7-5 6-3 6-3.

The Scot will play Australia's John Millman or American Emilio Nava next.

"It felt like five sets to me, it was tricky conditions, very humid and hot," said Murray.

"But I'm happy with the way I got through that one. He has had a brilliant year, I knew I had to play well and I did that in the important moments."

Murray is one of seven British players competing in the US Open singles and was the first through to the second round after opening play on Louis Armstrong Stadium, which is the second show-court at Flushing Meadows.

Former British number one Kyle Edmund is also playing on Monday as he continues his comeback from a serious knee injury, while 20-year-old Jack Draper - on his overseas major debut - and Harriet Dart will also look to join Murray in earning wins on day one.

Emma Raducanu starts her title defence on Tuesday, with seventh seed Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans also playing on day two.

Murray rolls back years with convincing win

Almost four years on from having major hip surgery, Murray has struggled to string wins together in a season which he recently described as "OK" and wanted "to be better".

Climbing the rankings sufficiently to be seeded for the New York major was the target after Wimbledon, where he lost to 20th seed John Isner in the second round.

Inconsistent performances in North America since did not enable him to achieve his goal and, as a result, the world number 51 ended up being drawn against a seeded player at Flushing Meadows.

While 24-year-old Cerundolo has largely climbed the rankings this year because of his results on clay, it felt like his forehand could cause problems for Murray on the hard court and many predicted a long slog between the pair.

However, that did not play out as Murray ground down his opponent to win his first Grand Slam match in straight sets since Wimbledon in 2017.

Another positive for Murray was there appeared to be no sign of the cramping which he has been hampered by recently, despite the warm conditions which would have been even hotter on the sun-soaked court.

Murray impressed by keeping the pressure on Cerundolo, who became animated between points towards the end of the first set as his head began to drop.

After losing serve in the first game, Murray fought back with four on the bounce and looked increasingly assured in his ball-striking.

Things are often complicated with Murray, though. He suddenly became edgy when serving for the set and a poor game put the opener back on serve.

There was an unusual incident in the ninth game, with Murray leading 5-4, when Cerundolo initially won a point despite a double bounce before sportingly handing it over to the Scot after replays on the big screens showed what had happened.

After sealing victory Murray - who also failed to serve out the second and third sets at the first attempts - thanked Cerundolo for his sportsmanship when they met at the net.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:58

    Murray was a great player and did UK proud with Wimbledon wins.
    However, those saying he's best British sportsman ever are way off the mark.

  • Comment posted by Faye 1968, today at 19:55

    Nice touch by his opponent to give a point to Murray when the ball double bounced and the umpire didn’t spot it. The video screen showed the incident to the crowd.

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 19:53

    Well done Andy! Real grit and determination 👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 19:47

    Over the hill journeyman beats unknown.
    Move along, nothing to see here.

  • Comment posted by Barwell Fleet, today at 19:40

    Murray did well. He’s past winning majors but still a hero!

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 19:50

      Y0U replied:
      Nobody who hits a little ball for a living is a 'hero' .

  • Comment posted by The Matelot, today at 19:38

    what a gem of a sportsman, Britains greatest ever, there is no doubt!

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 19:50

      Cole replied:
      There is certainly doubt, I can name several that at least deserve the courtesy of a debate.

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 19:35

    Murray looked laboured to me. He'll go out in either the 2nd or 3rd round similar to Wimbledon. Plus of course there's the eternal achilles heel of his second serve.

    To win a grand slam you need to be prepared to play 7 x 5 set matches. No way is Murray fit enough to do that.

    • Reply posted by Rambino, today at 19:48

      Rambino replied:
      Name me the last player to win a major and every match going to 5 sets.

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 19:35

    Enjoy the ride fella, soon be over. Yer a gid lad. Done yer family and nation 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Pwoud. Still can’t believe one family won a Davis Cup final all by themselves.

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, today at 19:32

    Best British sportsman ever. He just keeps going when everyone in the media are desperate to write him off. In the media's defense they'll get a few more opportunities to rehash the write off Andy Murray article over the next few years.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 19:51

      Y0U replied:
      Is he due another tearful 'retirement' then?

  • Comment posted by Red83, today at 19:28

    Well done Andy that looked brutal on court

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 19:28

    Cerendolo will get into the top 10 IMO..........With not too much improvement in some areas he might even be a Grandslam Champion.
    It was a great victory for Andy.

  • Comment posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 19:27

    More integrity than the entire Premier League. Ryan Giggs? Get in the bin.

  • Comment posted by david4663, today at 19:26

    I'm just enjoying seeing Murray competing and winning. He's done himself and the UK proud. Good Luck Sir Andy Murray👍

  • Comment posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 19:26

    Best British athlete ever.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 19:37

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      Daley Thompson.

  • Comment posted by stevie, today at 19:24

    well done old man kick on andy

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 19:19

    Wee Timmy saying Kyle might get into the top 100 then the top 50.

    Timmy.............At what point in history did you become a guru on everything?

    Kyle will of course have ambitions to go higher

    • Reply posted by James, today at 19:21

      James replied:
      Is that Timmy Mallet

  • Comment posted by tillthecopscomeknockin, today at 19:15

    Muzza to reach the last 16 this year 👊

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 19:51

      Cole replied:
      Doubt it, he hasn't been at his best for years and the game gets more physical and demanding yearly.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 19:12

    Hip Hip Horray

    • Reply posted by Tundry, today at 19:21

      Tundry replied:
      Hip Hip Murray 🙂

  • Comment posted by GCC, today at 19:12

    Just keep enjoying watching him while he is around guys.

    Best British mens tennis player of all time by some margin 👏

  • Comment posted by James, today at 19:11

    Good win for Rusty Hip

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured