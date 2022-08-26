Last updated on .From the section Tennis

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina says winning the most prestigious title of her career was "not the greatest" experience.

Rybakina, 23, has dropped to 25th in the world because ranking points were not awarded at the All England Club.

She would have moved into the top eight if the points - which were stripped because Wimbledon had banned Russian and Belarusian players - had counted.

"It's a pity. I feel like I'm not the Wimbledon champion," the Kazakh said.

Rybakina, who is seeded 25th at the US Open next week, was a surprise Wimbledon winner when she beat Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur in a gripping final last month to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title.

Moscow-born Rybakina's victory came in a year where Wimbledon banned Russians from playing because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Instead of being ranked second in the WTA's annual race, Rybakina is still outside the top 20 and she criticised WTA leaders for their response in withdrawing ranking points.

"I would say [winning Wimbledon] was a great achievement for me. I'm super proud of my team, of course. But experience-wise I would say it was not the greatest," she said.

"I think this is the problem of the structure of the tour. Honestly, a bit weak leadership because we have so many things going on. It was my dream to win Wimbledon.

"Of course, it's not nice. But in the end I know the goal is to win. It gives more motivation, keep on winning."