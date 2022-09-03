Close menu

Serena Williams quiz: How much do you know about tennis great?

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

How much do you really know about Serena Williams?

The 40-year-old American has played what is set to be her last professional tennis match as she will "evolve away" from the sport.

She's been bossing women's tennis for more than two decades. She's also a massive cultural icon.

Test your knowledge with our quiz. Good luck!

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Also in Sport