Murray helped Great Britain win their first Davis Cup title since 1936 in 2015

Andy Murray is not expecting to play singles in next month's Davis Cup event in Glasgow - but he would "love" the opportunity if it did come his way.

The former world number one is below the top two Brits in the pecking order, and world rankings, with Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans in line to be chosen for singles by captain Leon Smith.

"Those guys have done really well over the past 18 months to two years," Murray told BBC Scotland. "I'm aware that there's no guarantee I'll be playing singles."

Murray could, however, partner Joe Salisbury in doubles as Britain take on the United States, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan.

"Possibly, I'll get used for doubles and be an option in the singles if Leon feels like, for whatever reason - matchup-wise or whatever his preference is on the day - I could be used for singles," Murray said.

"But there's certainly no expectations from my side that I would be playing. But obviously, if I'm given the opportunity, I'd love that chance again."

Murray played matches in Glasgow against the United States and Australia in 2015, which helped he and older brother Jamie lead Britain to the Davis Cup title in Belgium later that year.

"Ninety-five per cent of the crowd is there to watch and help Great Britain win the tie, so it's a very different sort of atmosphere to the Grand Slams," he explained. "You just don't experience that on the rest of the tour.

"There are obviously some matches I've played, for example at Wimbledon, where I've had pretty much the whole crowd behind me, but it's also different. It's maybe not as patriotic or passionate as the Davis Cup, it's just not the same and all of the players will tell you that.

"All the British players are looking forward to it because the ones who have played in Glasgow in the past remember how great the atmosphere was. The Emirates has been a good place for us in the past, so hopefully we can get support like that again. It makes a big difference."

'I feel like I'm on the right track'

Before those Davis Cup group matches between 14 and 18 September, Murray will take part in the US Open and faces Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, seeded 24, in the first round.

It is now exactly a decade since Murray's first Grand Slam triumph in New York and his aims this time around are a tad more modest given the surgeries and injuries he has had to contend with in the past few years.

"Obviously, I want to try and get through matches and have a deep run, but I also want to make sure I'm playing the right way as well," he added.

"At times, in the last year or so, I've not quite played the tennis that I need to to win the big matches. I've certainly been practising that way recently and been feeling better on the practice court and I think there have been some good signs on the match court.

"I want to go out there and play the style of tennis that gives me the best chance to win tournaments again and have deep runs again. Whether that happens this week or in a couple of months' time, I don't know, but I feel like I'm on the right track with that."

Murray knows he will find it tough against Cerundolo, who attained a career-high world ranking of 24 in July.

"It's not the worst draw I could have had, but there are also better draws out there as well," he said. "Cerundolo is a young guy but is in the top 30 in the world. It's kind of his first full year on tour, but he won a tournament a few weeks ago and made the semis in Miami earlier this year.

"He's going to be improving all the time because of his age, so it's not an easy match for me to start off with, but I also could have played Daniel Medvedev in the first round. I've prepared as well as I could this week."