Twelve months on from her stunning US Open win, Emma Raducanu is ranked 11th in the world

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Emma Raducanu has been handed a tough start against France's Alize Cornet when she returns to New York to defend her US Open title.

Raducanu, seeded 11th, stunned the world last year by winning the major as a little known 18-year-old qualifier.

Cornet, ranked 37th in the world, is an experienced and talented player with some notable results at the majors.

Serena Williams will play Danka Kovinic as she begins what is set to be the final tournament of her career.

The American great, who turns 41 next month, could face second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round if she beats the Montenegrin.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie is seeded seventh and plays Frenchman Benoit Paire, while 2012 champion Andy Murray starts against Argentine 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Kyle Edmund, the former British number one who is still at the start of a comeback after almost two years out with a knee injury, has been drawn against Norwegian fifth seed Casper Ruud.

One of the most eye-catching first-round matches in the men's draw pits Australia's Nick Kyrgios against his doubles partner and good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

