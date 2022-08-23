Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Broady, ranked 131st in the world, hoped reaching reached the third round of Wimbledon in July would "help his confidence to grow" at the majors

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Radio 5 Live

British number six Liam Broady renewed his bid to reach the US Open main draw for the first time with a comeback win in his opening qualifying match.

Broady, 28, is seeded 25th in the qualifying tournament and won 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 against American 20-year-old Murphy Cassone on Tuesday.

Left-hander Broady reached the third round of Wimbledon this year.

Fellow Briton Jay Clarke fell at the first hurdle, beaten 6-4 6-4 by Slovakian 13th seed Norbert Gombos.

Seven other British players are in action on Wednesday as they aim for the first of three wins required to reach the main draw.

Former British number one Heather Watson, who does not have direct entry into a major for the first time since the 2019 US Open, plays Russia's Marina Melnikova at 16:00 BST.

Watson, now ranked 161st in the world, is followed on to court 10 by British number three Katie Boulter, who plays France's Fiona Ferro.

Jodie Burrage faces American Caty McNally at about 22:00 BST on court five, with Lily Miyazaki, Sonay Kartal, Ryan Peniston and Paul Jubb also playing.

Seven Britons - Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Harriet Dart and Kyle Edmund - have direct entry into the main draw, which starts at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

British number four Draper continued his impressive preparations for Flushing Meadows by beating Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-2 4-6 6-1 at the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina.

Draper, 20, reached the quarter-finals in Montreal this month via upset victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils.

Former British number one Kyle Edmund fell 6-4 7-6 (7-5) to French 10th seed Benjamin Bonzi in North Carolina, while Harriet Dart was beaten 6-2 6-4 by Spanish fifth seed Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in a rain-affected match at the WTA event in Granby, Canada.