Close menu

Western and Southern Open: Cameron Norrie reaches semi-finals with three-set win over Carlos Alcaraz

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments39

Cameron Norrie
Norrie (right) is expected to break back into the world's top 10 with his run in Cincinnati

British number one Cameron Norrie beat Spain's third seed Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semi-finals in Cincinnati.

Norrie, 26, squandered a 4-1 lead in the second set and battled back from 3-1 down in the decider to win 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in just over three hours.

The world number 11 will play Croatia's Borna Coric in the next round, while world number one Daniil Medvedev will play Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the other semi after their wins.

"That was unbelievable," said Norrie.

Alcaraz, ranked fourth in the world, had been seeking his third ATP Masters 1000 title of the season but was only able to convert two of the 13 break points he had against Norrie.

The Briton, who has reached his second ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, added: "Credit to Carlos. I was up a set and a break, 4-1, and I kind of lost a little bit of vision. I was thinking a little bit too much about the finish line rather than focusing on how I was winning points and I honestly got a little bit tight and he raised his level, didn't give me anything.

"I just wanted to hang tough with him and I think the only place I had him better was the legs and the physicality. So I was just trying to make every rally as physical as I could and make it tough for him to finish points."

Norrie, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last month, is expected to move up to at least ninth in the world rankings.

The US Open, the final grand slam of the year, starts on Monday, 29 August.

Elsewhere, Russia's reigning US Open champion Medvedev beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-1) 6-3, world number seven Tsitsipas took out American John Isner 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 6-3 and Coric, ranked 152, beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-4.

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 08:26

    Why this constant knocking down of players who are legally entitled to represent whichever country that they choose to do so ? It happens in all sports . Back our British players . 🇬🇧

  • Comment posted by Cancel culture sucks, today at 08:24

    and in the meantime, Joe Salisbury reaches the men's doubles final. Has won slams but hardly ever gets a mention on the BBC.

  • Comment posted by Mop, today at 08:18

    Always funny to watch the British try to claim anyone who has been on holiday here. Johanna Konta was the funniest.

    • Reply posted by Cancel culture sucks, today at 08:20

      Cancel culture sucks replied:
      funny, unlike you.

  • Comment posted by di, today at 08:16

    Is he a Springbok,is he a Kiwi, no he’s a Brit.

    • Reply posted by APR1974, today at 08:20

      APR1974 replied:
      Above all a journeyman....

  • Comment posted by Macca2, today at 08:15

    Another great win for Scottish Tennis. You can win it Cam!

  • Comment posted by marek, today at 08:00

    Nice

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 07:59

    Cameron Norrie reaches semi-finals with three-set win over Carlos Alcaraz....and it was no fluke. Norrie was up and down like a yoyo having squandered a 4-1 leading the second set. His comeback in the third when he looked done for was a performance of real mental resolve from Norrie. All to play for.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 07:53

    Great to see someone who quietly goes about their business and focuses on the job in hand, reaping the rewards. Maybe someone close by could learn a bit from Mr Norrie on how to build a career with longevity and get their priorities right. Just saying …..

  • Comment posted by DanGorman, today at 07:50

    The BBC would make way more articles about Cam but he’s the three things they dislike 😅👀

    • Reply posted by CreamyB, today at 08:05

      CreamyB replied:
      Sorry for my ignorance, but do you mean because he is white , male , and straight? Because personally, I find that to be pretty bang on !

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 07:48

    Norrie is racking up some impressive wins. He's quite a restrained, quiet character and I think that's why he's finding it hard to win over the British press and public, but he should be getting much more coverage than Murray now. Proving himself a solid top ten player. Outside chance of a slam with a good draw

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 08:11

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Got to say to wake up and see a top 3 story on the BBC about Cameron Norrie and not the Hundred is so refreshing. Still got one Man United story up there but you can’t have everything.

  • Comment posted by Knoxx, today at 07:48

    Brilliant result, and in with a real chance of reaching the final. Great to also see coric string some results together after so many injuries.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 07:45

    Come on Tiiiiim! I mean Cam!!!

    Seriously though, we’ll done. I love the way he’s just quietly going about his business and getting better and better. Really upped his game these past 18 months.

    • Reply posted by Mop, today at 08:16

      Mop replied:
      We'll????

  • Comment posted by soyereses, today at 07:44

    Norrie just maximizes every ounce of talent he has. Credit to him. This run of results since Wimbledon is extremely impressive

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 08:23

      mark replied:
      The ‘run’ started about about 18 months ago!

  • Comment posted by timeforchange, today at 07:43

    Great to see one of those guys who seems to do the right things day in, day out, maximising his potential.

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 07:41

    Some tennis buff rebuked me on a HYS for suggesting Alcaraz, whilst talented is not the ‘real deal’ yet and there is no guarantee he will go on to dominate the game in the manner of RF, RN and ND. I also suggested Cam Norrie might be in with a sniff of a major if he continues to improve. Since then Alcaraz crashed out of Wimbledon whilst Norrie reached the SF and now this!!

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 07:54

      big G replied:
      Clearly an amazing talent you are Andy 🤣

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 07:41

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by 147, today at 07:40

    It’s refreshing now that Raducanu is out that Norrie is finally making headlines.

    It was definitely strange to see Norrie’s progress on the undercard of the articles all the while Raducanu was still in the tournament. I would have thought his success should warrant a separate article given that he is playing remarkably well at the minute.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 07:46

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      He’s too white and too male for the BBC.

  • Comment posted by Edith V, today at 07:39

    That’s just about the best win of the day.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured