Norrie has won two ATP titles this season and reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in July

Cameron Norrie recovered from a sloppy start to earn a first career win over Andy Murray in their all-British clash and reach the Cincinnati third round.

Norrie, 26, won 3-6 6-3 6-4 in what was only the British number one's second competitive meeting with Murray.

Murray, 35, took advantage of errors from Norrie to win the first set, but faded late in the decider as the world number 11 completed the fightback.

Norrie will face Norway's Casper Ruud or American Ben Shelton in the last 16.

Norrie and Murray, who have regularly practised together and will be Davis Cup team-mates again next month, shared a warm embrace at the net after the left-hander clinched victory in two hours and 37 minutes with a forehand winner.

The pair were followed onto the centre court at the Western and Southern Open by British women's number one Emma Raducanu.

The 19-year-old US Open champion plays Belarus' former world number one Victoria Azarenka on Wednesday lunchtime, about 18 hours after thrashing American great Serena Williams in Tuesday's night session.

