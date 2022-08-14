Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Skupski (right) and Koolhof had already won titles in Melbourne, Adelaide, Doha, Madrid and 's-Hertogenbosch in their debut season together

Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof have won their sixth doubles title, beating British-Australian pair Dan Evans and John Peers in the Canadian Open.

Skupski and Koolhof won 6-2 4-6 10-6 in Montreal to claim their second ATP Masters 1,000 crown of the season.

The number one ranked doubles team joined forces earlier this year.

"We've been together seven or eight months now, but it's really going well," Skupski said.

"I love being on the court with Wes - it's been a good partnership so far. Hopefully we can just keep working, progressing."

Having entered the Canadian Open on a three-match losing streak, Skupski and Koolhof dominated the opening set of the final but dropped the second despite recovering an early break.

Skupski sealed the deciding tie-break with a backhand return to claim the pair's 45th match win of the season.

In the women's doubles final, American pair Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula beat American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 10-5.

The victory means 18-year-old Gauff rises to number one in the doubles rankings. The French Open runner-up is currently ranked 12 in singles.