Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans is 39th in the world rankings

British number two Dan Evans was beaten by Pablo Carreno Busta in the Canadian Open semi-finals in Montreal.

Although Evans became the first player to take a set off the Spaniard in the tournament, he lost 7-5 6-7 (7-9) 6-2 in almost three hours.

Carreno Busta, ranked 23rd in the world, will play Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in his first ATP Masters final.

Hurkacz dropped his first set before fighting back to beat Casper Ruud of Norway 5-7 6-3 6-2.

Evans did reach the doubles final alongside Australian John Peers thanks to a 7-5 6-4 10-4 win over Hurkacz and fellow Pole Jan Zielinski.

The pair will face Britain's Neal Skupski and his Dutch team-mate Wesley Koolhof.

In the women's event in Toronto, Romania's Simona Halep reached the final with a 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory over American seventh seed Jessica Pegula.

Halep will bid for a third Canadian Open title against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, who overcame 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-4 7-6 (9-7) in the other semi.