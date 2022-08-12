Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans is ranked 39th in the world

Britain's Dan Evans is into the Canadian Open semi-finals after coming from a set down to beat American Tommy Paul in Montreal.

Evans, 32, won 1-6 6-3 6-4 to reach his second ATP Masters semi.

"I went about it in a good way. I was fired up and it was a good battle between me and Tommy," said Evans.

He will next play Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who prevented an all-British semi by beating Jack Draper 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

British number two Evans also progressed to the men's doubles semis alongside Australia's John Peers as they defeated Argentina's Horacio Zeballos and and Spain's Marcel Granoller 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3).

Australian Nick Kyrgios suffered his first defeat since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final when he was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz will face Casper Ruud for a place in the final after the Norwegian dispatched Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-2.

In the women's event in Toronto, Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian to reach the semis of a WTA 1000 tournament by seeing off Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic 2-6 6-3 6-3.

Having beat world number one Iga Swiatek in the previous round, Maia will face the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, who beat Zheng Qinwen of China 4-6 6-4 6-4, in the last four.

Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania beat 18-year-old Coco Gauff 6-4 7-6 (7-2) to set up a meeting with another American in seventh seed Jessica Pegula.