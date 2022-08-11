Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie had beaten Felix Auger-Aliassime a few days earlier in the semi-final of the Los Cabos Open

British number one Cameron Norrie suffered a straight-set defeat by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 16 of the Canadian Open.

The 26-year-old was beaten 6-3 6-4 by the home favourite, who is seeded sixth.

Meanwhile, world number one Iga Swiatek also failed to reach the quarter-finals as she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Brazilian, who beat US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the previous round, won 6-4 3-6 7-5.

American 10th seed Coco Gauff is also into the last eight after beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

Former world number one Simona Halep defeated Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-2 7-5 to go through to the quarter-finals.