Iga Swiatek has won six titles in 2022

World number one Iga Swiatek comfortably progressed to the last 16 at the Canadian Open with a straight-set win over Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Pole, 21, won 6-1 6-2 in Toronto and will meet Canadian 13th seed Leylah Fernandez or Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia next.

It is a 19th successive hard court win for the two-time Grand Slam champion.

Meanwhile, American teenager Coco Gauff, seeded 10th, beat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in three sets.

French Open finalist Gauff clinched her fifth match point to prevail 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-3) and set up a last-16 meeting with Belarusian sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

American great Serena Williams will face Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic later on Wednesday in her first match since the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion suggested she will retire from tennis.

Writing for Vogue external-link , Williams said she will be "evolving away" from the sport after the US Open, which begins on 29 August.

Swiatek saw her remarkable 37-match winning streak ended at Wimbledon in July as she lost to Alize Cornet in the third round at the All England Club.

An 18-match streak on clay was then ended by Caroline Garcia in the quarter-final of her home tournament later that month.

But, having been granted a first-round bye, she needed little over an hour to dismiss Australian Tomljanovic in her opening match in Canada, hitting 16 winners on her way to victory.

Elsewhere, Greek third seed Maria Sakkari advanced, beating American Sloane Stephens 6-2 4-6 6-2.

Czech 14th seed Karolina Pliskova also won 6-1 6-1 against American Amanda Anisimova, while Romanian 15th seed Simona Halep beat China's Zhang Shuai 6-4 6-2.