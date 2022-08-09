Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu failed to win a single point in her first-set tie-break against Camila Giorgi

Emma Raducanu's US Open title defence preparations suffered another blow as she was beaten by Camila Giorgi in the National Bank Open first round.

The British number one, who is 10th in the world rankings, lost 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 to the Italian defending champion.

Raducanu had led by an early break in the second set before Giorgi reeled off six games in a row to win in Toronto.

The US Open, where the 19-year-old memorably triumphed last year, begins on 29 August in New York.

In the men's event in Montreal, Britain's Dan Evans beat Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-2 1-6 6-0 either side of a rain delay.

He was joined in the second round by compatriot Jack Draper, who beat France's Hugo Gaston 6-2 6-3.

British number one Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray are in action later on Tuesday.

The Toronto event is one of several hard court events before the final major of the season.

Raducanu reached the quarter-finals of the Citi Open last week, but could not find a way past 29th-ranked Giorgi.

The two traded early breaks in the opening set before Raducanu saved a set point to force an eventual tie-break.

Giorgi, 30, won all seven points in the tie-break to take it, but Raducanu hit back, winning the first two games of the second set.

However, the Briton could not hold on to her lead and did not hold serve for the rest of the set as Giorgi powered to victory.

Earlier, 10th seed Coco Gauff beat American compatriot Madison Brengle 6-1 6-3, and will face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina next.

However, two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka was forced to retire midway through her match against Kaia Kanepi. Osaka trailed 7-6 (7-4) 3-0 when she quit with a lower back injury,