Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Kasatkina reached the semi-finals at the French Open this year

Russia's Daria Kasatkina beat Shelby Rogers 6-7 (2-7) 6-1 6-2 to win the Silicon Valley Classic in California.

It is the 25-year-old's first title since she came out as gay last month in an interview criticising her country's attitude to homosexuality, and calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Homosexuality is not illegal in Russia but the spreading of "gay propaganda" among minors is prohibited and homophobia is widespread external-link .

Kasatkina praised her team's support.

"Thank you for always being next to me - in good and hard times," she said.

"Thank you for always supporting me, and sometimes arguing with me but just to help me - I love you guys."

Kasatkina's win over American world number 30 Rogers is her first WTA Tour title of the year and fifth of her career.

The new world number nine, who made the semi-finals of the French Open but missed Wimbledon because of the ban on Russian players, returns to the top 10 for the first time since 2019.