Cameron Norrie is willing "to make as many sacrifices" as it takes to become men's world number one.

The Wimbledon semi-finalist, 26, is currently 11th and was a place higher earlier this year.

British number one Norrie has been training in France for the US hard court season, his favourite surface.

"Physically I can improve, my serve, my return, my volleys - all of my game. I'm still hungry. I still want more," Norrie told BBC Scotland.

"I'm going to make as many sacrifices as I can to give myself the best chance to become world number one and that's the goal for me.

"Obviously, a long way to go. I believe I have the level and commitment to give myself the best chance."

Norrie had never gone beyond the third round of a Grand Slam until Wimbledon this summer, where his run was was ended by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The final major of the season, the US Open, gets under way in New York on 29 August.

"I have just been working on a new things and leaving Wimbledon obviously with a lot of confidence and a lot of first experiences for me," he explained. "It was a lot but it was good fun and I really enjoyed all of it.

"My favourite surface, the US hard courts and the US summer - it's my best chance. I'm going to have to keep improving and keep playing at this level to have a chance.

"There's no reason why I can't be up there with those top boys."

South Africa-born Norrie's Scottish father is a Rangers supporter and the tennis star hopes to take in a game at Ibrox in September during Great Britain's Davis Cup finals in Glasgow.

"If the dates line up, I'm definitely down to go," Norrie added.

"I'll try and pull (Davis Cup captain) Leon Smith along to a game. He's a big Celtic fan. I'm pretty sure he'll refuse but we'll see."