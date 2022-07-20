Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Russia's Daniil Medvedev won the Shanghai Masters in 2019

The Shanghai Masters is one of four 2022 men's tennis tournaments cancelled in China as the country continues its strict Covid-19 restrictions.

China hosted the Winter Olympics in February but most other international sporting events in the country have been cancelled or postponed in 2022.

The women's tennis tour has no events scheduled in China this year as it seeks a resolution over Peng Shuai.

Chinese authorities remain committed to a zero-Covid policy.

As a result, men's tennis' governing body the ATP said events in China, typically held in September and October, would be cancelled for a third year.

As well as the Shanghai Masters, the Chengdu Open, Zhuhai Championships and China Open will not take place, with six ATP 250 tournaments elsewhere filling the gap in the 2022 calendar.

Women's governing body the WTA is not holding events in China while it continues to seek answers about Peng.

In a November 2021 social media post, Peng claimed she was forced into having sexual relations with a former Chinese party leader. She then disappeared for weeks.

Her disappearance prompted global concern, but in February Peng said there had been a "huge misunderstanding" in a newspaper interview conducted under highly controlled circumstances.