Close menu

Novak Djokovic unlikely to play US Open with Grand Slam to 'respect' government vaccine rules

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments78

Novak Djokovic
Djokovic won the Wimbledon title by beating Nick Kyrgios in the final

Novak Djokovic is unlikely to play at the US Open after organisers said they would "respect" American government rules over travel for unvaccinated players.

The US requires non-citizens to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter.

Djokovic is not vaccinated and missed the Australian Open earlier this year for that reason.

The 35-year-old Serb won the Wimbledon title in July and said that he would "wait hopefully for some good news".

The tournament in New York takes place from 29 August to 11 September.

Three-time US Open champion Djokovic has been named on the entry list for the final Grand Slam of the year but that is routine, rather than an indication that he will be allowed to play.

A statement from the tournament, which does not have its own vaccination rules, read: "Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event.

"The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens."

Djokovic's win at Wimbledon took him to 21 Grand Slam titles, one behind Rafael Nadal on 22.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by frustrated, today at 08:36

    Rediculous rule, being unvaccinated does not make you more of a risk of spreading C19 than someone unvaccinated, but, this stopped being about public safety long ago. A supremely fit athlete like Novak is more at risk of injury from the vaccine than he will ever be from C19. Please stick to your principles Novak, you are a hero to many of us by standing up to tyranny.

  • Comment posted by JL, today at 08:35

    Reading these comments I am shocked at how sick some of you are. I see now how what happened in Germany all those years ago crept into society.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 08:37

      JimmyC replied:
      Complete loss of perspective there fella

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 08:33

    The US Ooen saying they will “respect” the rules is irrelevant. If the bloke isn’t allowed into the country then he can’t play

  • Comment posted by MKMAT, today at 08:32

    If he test negative, where is the problem? Crazy world!

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 08:36

      JimmyC replied:
      If you don’t know the answer to that question by now, there is no point in anyone trying to explain to you again

  • Comment posted by Dohers, today at 08:31

    Data on the efficacy of vaccines show that they remain very effective at lowering the risk of severe disease and death, but for current variants they are not as effective at lowering the risk of mild disease.

    They are therefore unlikely to be effective at lowering the risk of spreading COVID for current and future variants, meaning that the benefit of vaccine entry requirements is questionable

    • Reply posted by ortega45 , today at 08:37

      ortega45 replied:
      Which data are you talking about?

  • Comment posted by Fartface, today at 08:31

    The GOAT banned for sticking up for what he believes in. The embarrassing thing is non vaccinated US players can play, but non vaccinated foreigners cant!? So it isnt even about health reasons at all as a virus doesn't discriminate! Disgusting from the US Open.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 08:34

      JimmyC replied:
      Nonsense. If he isn’t allowed into the country, how can he possibly play? Have you thought this through? It’s completely irrelevant what the US Open say, he won’t be allowed into the country

  • Comment posted by nick_bham, today at 08:28

    Not blaming Djokovic or any country not allowing him to play as it both their choice and it is what it is.

    But this really does distort the greatest of all time debate and shows there are other factors to consider than just sheer numbers.

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 08:32

      ani4ani replied:
      He can be known as the greatest unvaccinated player of all time

  • Comment posted by stoke69, today at 08:28

    good. serves him right

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 08:28

    Djokovic clearly knew he wasn't going to play the US Open unless entry requirements suddenly changed, and said as much after the Wimbledon final. Not sure how the organisers of the tournament could have any effect to magically change national law.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 08:26

    That's jolly decent of the organisers to respect the government's rules.. it's as though they think they can do what they like - a bit like our MPs!

  • Comment posted by GCC, today at 08:24

    Good

  • Comment posted by Toby, today at 08:24

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 08:28

      ani4ani replied:
      There, I have responded to your idiotic attention seeking post - stop spreading untruths.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 08:23

    Surely by now, given the millions and millions of jabs and total lack of evidential side effects the only reason not to have one is because you’re anti-vax loony and add COVID vaccines to the MMR, Polio, Rabies and others. There’s no reason to be specifically against this vaccine alone. So he deserves this consequence for taking this stance

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 08:22

    Whether the organisers “respect” it or not doesn’t change a thing - they can’t enter the country!

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 08:22

    Never mind NoVax

  • Comment posted by Donald trump, today at 08:22

    Let's make America great again by letting Novak Djokovic play in the best grand slam of the year

  • Comment posted by Gay, today at 08:22

    You must have your vaccine to protect granny.

    A few months later.

    The vaccines don’t do much for transmission.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 08:24

      twinprime replied:
      And I bet you don't understand the error in the supposed logic you are implying.

  • Comment posted by ger55champ, today at 08:22

    Novak got a free pass at Wimbledon, off the grass and on it, with Rafa being unable to take him in the Final.
    This year on current form , i think Rafa would have won 3 Slams in a row.
    So he has to go with US rules or unattend without whinging about it .

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 08:23

      Tim replied:
      By your logic Rafa got a free pass at Aus which has typically been Novak's playground

  • Comment posted by Jay74, today at 08:21

    There’s no need to feel any sympathy for the guy. He could still get vaccinated like 99% of the responsible adult population. Choices/consequences.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 08:24

      Tim replied:
      Highest cases ever, vax working so well

  • Comment posted by smudge, today at 08:20

    He’s only doing it to create publicity. Doesn’t care about other people.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured