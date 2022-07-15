Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray lost in the second round of Wimbledon earlier in July

Andy Murray's grass-court season ended with defeat by Alexander Bublik in the Hall of Fame Open quarter-finals.

The Briton lost 7-5 6-4 to the Kazakh in what was their fourth meeting of the season.

Murray overturned an early break in the second set but Bublik won four of the final five games to secure victory.

World number 52 Murray is set to appear at the Citi Open later in July as part of his preparations for the US Open starting at the end of August.

In the first set, Murray threw his racquet into the net after a double fault and then a fine backhand winner by Bublik gave the Kazakh world number 42 a crucial break.

The two traded breaks to start the second set but Bublik proved too strong in the final stages.